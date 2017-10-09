× Mazola Corn Oil: tequila lime pork chops with black bean salsa

MOLINE- Mazola Corn Oil and Hy-Vee are teaming up to bring you some healthy recipes during WQAD News 8 at 11.

Hy-Vee dietician Hannah Eddy joined us Monday, October 9. She showed us how to make tequila lime pork chops with black bean salsa.

To see the ingredients and the instructions on how to make it, see the information below or visit Mazola’s website.

Tequila Lime Pork Chops with Black Bean Salsa:

Use your creativity to do new variations of this recipe with chicken or salmon and change up the vegetables in the salsa.



Yield: 4 servings

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Marinate Time: 30 minutes

Grill Time: 15 to 20 minutes



Ingredients 1/4 cup Mazola® Corn Oil 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice 2 tablespoons tequila OR water 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed 1/2 teaspoon paprika 4 boneless pork chops, 3/4-inch thick Black Bean Salsa 2/3 cup drained and rinsed canned black beans 1/3 cup frozen corn 1/4 cup finely diced red onion 1-1/2 tablespoons minced jalapeno peppers 1/2 teaspoon fresh lime juice Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Combine oil, 3 tablespoons lime juice, tequila and spices in a large resealable plastic bag. Add pork chops and marinate in the refrigerator at least 30 minutes for flavors to develop.

Combine black beans, corn, onion, jalapenos and 1/2 teaspoon lime juice in a bowl; season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Remove pork chops from marinade; discard marinade. Grill over direct high heat for 6 to 8 minutes, turning once, until pork is cooked through and at least 150°F. Remove from grill to serving plate. Top with Black Bean Salsa and fresh cilantro.