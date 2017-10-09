Mazola Corn Oil: tequila lime pork chops with black bean salsa
MOLINE- Mazola Corn Oil and Hy-Vee are teaming up to bring you some healthy recipes during WQAD News 8 at 11.
Hy-Vee dietician Hannah Eddy joined us Monday, October 9. She showed us how to make tequila lime pork chops with black bean salsa.
To see the ingredients and the instructions on how to make it, see the information below or visit Mazola’s website.
Tequila Lime Pork Chops with Black Bean Salsa:
Use your creativity to do new variations of this recipe with chicken or salmon and change up the vegetables in the salsa.
Yield: 4 servings
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Marinate Time: 30 minutes
Grill Time: 15 to 20 minutes
|Ingredients
Instructions:
Combine oil, 3 tablespoons lime juice, tequila and spices in a large resealable plastic bag. Add pork chops and marinate in the refrigerator at least 30 minutes for flavors to develop.
Combine black beans, corn, onion, jalapenos and 1/2 teaspoon lime juice in a bowl; season to taste with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Remove pork chops from marinade; discard marinade. Grill over direct high heat for 6 to 8 minutes, turning once, until pork is cooked through and at least 150°F. Remove from grill to serving plate. Top with Black Bean Salsa and fresh cilantro.