Map shows most popular Halloween candy by state

Gearing up to buy bags upon bags of Halloween candy? The folks over at CandyStore.com may have made your shopping trip just a little bit easier this year.

Using an interactive map, CandyStore.com ranked the top 3 most popular Halloween candies in each state.

Reese’s Cups came in at #1 in Iowa, with Iowans buying a whopping 58,794 pounds of the state-favorite. Next came M&M’s, followed by Butterfinger.

For Illinois, Sour Patch Kids topped the list (155,782 pounds), followed by Kit Kat and Reese’s Cups.

You can check out the full map here.