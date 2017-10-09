× Jury delivers guilty verdict in Freese trial

DAVENPORT — 21-year-old Sean Freese has been found guilty on two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Kevin and Donna Freese.

The couple was found shot to death in their Davenport home on October 5, 2016. Sean Freese was arrested and charged with their murders later that same day.

During the trial, prosecutors said Sean Freese was fed up with their rules, and used an AR-15 they had bought him as a gift to kill them in their sleep. They also said just hours after the murders of his parents, Sean Freese told a friend he had gotten into an argument with them and “just snapped.”