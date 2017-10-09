Congresswoman Bustos endorses Pritzker for Illinois governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos officially endorsed Democratic candidate J.D. Pritzker for governor.

The two made an appearance in Moline today where Pritzker talked about his past experience working to expand programs like breakfast in schools and early childhood education.

If elected governor, Pritzker said he wants to focus on the entire state of Illinois, adding that Governor Bruce Rauner has not stepped up enough for the state.

Governor Rauner has not officially announced if he'll run for a second term.

The Democratic and Republican primary will take place next March.