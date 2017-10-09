Citibus rolls out five additions to Davenport fleet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Citibus is making new additions to it's Davenport fleet.

Davenport Public Works is rolling out five brand new buses.

Three of the additions are already in service, with two more scheduled to hit the road in the next couple of weeks.

Davenport Public Works plans to retire some of the existing fleet but not before putting the aging buses to good use, by allowing them to operate on a special shuttle during construction on the new I-74 bridge. The hope is to alleviate some of the traffic issues with the additional service.

The news buses will rotate through all routes so all drivers and riders will have a chance to use them.