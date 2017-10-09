× Big spread in temps today, rain on the way tonight

Get ready for another nice weather day! For the metro Quad Cities, temperatures will rise into the middle 70s today with a northeasterly breeze.

The only hang-up will be the fact we’ll have a big difference in temps from north to south today. That means areas in Jo Daviess County may only be in the middle 60s while places like Burlington and Galesburg could near the 80 degree mark this afternoon. We will all be mainly sunny.

Clouds will move into the area this evening with rain showers likely after midnight. Scattered rain with embedded thunder on Tuesday. Highs only around 60 degrees.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen