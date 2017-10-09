× Authorities: Shot from gun range hit child in nearby orchard

NASHUA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating an accident in which an 8-year-old boy at an orchard was wounded by a gunshot fired from a nearby gun range in northeast Iowa.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation shows the child was wounded Sunday at the Apples on the Avenue orchard by a bullet fired from one of several ranges operated by the Nashua Fish and Game Club. The boy has been flown to an Iowa City hospital. His name has not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to comment beyond a news release Monday.

Fish and Game Club President Christy Laube also declined to comment. A representative for Apples on the Avenue didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press. The pick-your-own-apples operation sits about 1½ miles south of Nashua.