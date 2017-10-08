The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA

The Score Sunday features the Moline Football Team after their big win over Quincy to stay undefeated in the Western Big 6.  Pleasant Valley Volleybal talks about their win over rival Bettendorf to undefeated in the MAC.  FCA story of the week features a Black Hawk Basketball player from Italy.