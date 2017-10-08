The Score Sunday features the Moline Football Team after their big win over Quincy to stay undefeated in the Western Big 6. Pleasant Valley Volleybal talks about their win over rival Bettendorf to undefeated in the MAC. FCA story of the week features a Black Hawk Basketball player from Italy.
The Score Sunday – Moline FB, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Bandits Baseball, Bettendorf FB, Rock Island Soccer, FCA- Wethersfeild VB
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant Valley FB, Rockridge FB, Marc Polite, FCA- Jacob carl
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption FB, United Township FB, FCA & Score Standout
-
The Score Sunday – Iowa, Illinois Football, QC Marathon, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott FB, Justin Kuffler, Jatoviay Hill, Ben Buresh
-
-
Moline wins third straight game
-
Pleasant Valley wins to stay undefeated in the District.
-
Pleasant Valley scores big road win
-
Pleasant Valley stays perfect with win over Muscatine
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman FB, Bettendorf VB, Trump vs NFL, FCA
-
-
Pleasant Valley holds off last push by Epworth for win
-
Fulton scores big road win at Bureau valley
-
Sterling Newman stays undefeated on the season