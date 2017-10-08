QC salon partners up with local church to help Hurricane Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- Queen's parlor and All Saints Episcopal church partnered up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

On October 8th they held a fundraising event at Queens Parlor called Hurricane Haircuts.

"There's a lot of people down there that are dealing with so many issues and it's just so sad," says salon owner," Sandra Seeley-Copely.

People in the area got a chance to help out while getting a trim.

For every haircut 100 percent of funds would go to relief efforts in Houston.

Organizers say its a way to help out even from far away.

"This is one of those things that we're able to put together something that people regularly has as far as a grooming kind of need with a way to be able to support a humanitarian crisis," says Church leader, Roger Hungerford.

The church reached out to a local Houston church and will donate the money directly to them.

They hope to continue raising funds for other areas devastated by hurricanes.