× One more day of sun… then widespread rain arrives this week

What a beautiful end to the weekend! Our sunny afternoon will give way to a peaceful Sunday night. Lows will fall into the low 50s with a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog may develop by daybreak.

More sunshine returns tomorrow with some clouds here and there. Thanks to a northerly wind, highs will be a touch cooler. We’ll top out in the mid 70s.

The dry weather ends on Tuesday as widespread showers and storms will be passing through the Quad Cities. It’s likely the rain will linger into Wednesday morning. While it’s not set in stone just yet, many models are suggesting that we could pick up around an inch of rain by the end of Wednesday. Due to the rain, we’ll see highs only in the mid 60s.

However, we’ll warm back up into the 70s by Thursday and Friday. The sunshine will return as well.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham