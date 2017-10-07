West Central beats Mercer County.
West Central scores road win over Mercer County
-
Mercer County gets second win in the LTC
-
Illini West bests rival Mercer County
-
Mercer County wins first game of the year
-
Mercer County Score Preview- Golden Eagles eager to continue tradition
-
West Branch beats West Liberty
-
-
West Liberty wins high scoring game
-
Mediapolis scores 1-point home win.
-
Monmouth United falls to West Prairie
-
Clinton holds serve at home against Davenport West
-
Rock Island scores a 30-point win over UT
-
-
Annawan-Wethersfield stays undefeated in the LTC
-
North beats West in battle at Brady
-
The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes GMQC to Oneida!