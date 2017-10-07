× West Burlington man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — A West Burlington man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, October 6, Des Moines County sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to a single-vehicle crash near 12019 Beaverdale Road.

Officers found 42-year-old Benjamin Meyer in the ditch. Investigators said he lost control of his motorcycle while driving on Beaverdale Road.

Meyer was taken to the hospital in Iowa City for serious injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.