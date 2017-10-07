× Sunday is looking perfect for outdoor plans

The rain is almost gone! While a shower or two can’t be ruled out this evening, it looks like most rain will out by midnight. In fact, the cloud cover will be clearing out as well, and the winds will also calm down. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the low 50s.

Beautiful sunshine returns on Sunday, and so will the warmer weather. Afternoon highs will make it into the upper 70s.

Similar weather is in store for Monday, but it will be a touch cooler thanks to a northerly wind. We’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

The sunny weather won’t last too long… widespread showers and a few storms are looking likely by Tuesday. This will keep highs in the mid 60s. While most of the rain will be gone by Wednesday afternoon, highs will remain in the 60s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham