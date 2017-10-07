Go
Search
Replay:
News 8 at 10
News 8 TV Schedule
Job Listings
Search
Contact Us
WQAD.com
Menu
News
Politics
Traffic
Sports
Lifestyle
Auto
Live Cams
Deals
Contests
Brewed
Weather
69°
69°
Low
65°
High
72°
Sat
50°
72°
Sun
55°
78°
Mon
58°
78°
See complete forecast
Click here for high school football scores in real time
Sterling stays undefeated with another big win
Posted 12:13 am, October 7, 2017, by
Kory Kuffler
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Sterling improves to 7-0 with a 41-6 win over Rochelle.
Follow WQAD News 8 on Instagram
instagram.com/wqadnews8/
Popular
Davenport shelter offering free pet adoptions
Missing man charged with sexual assault captured in Saipan
Nearly 500 marijuana plants pulled from patch in Henry County, Iowa
Man accused of storing girlfriend’s body in freezer while new lover ‘assumed her life’
Latest News
Davenport Central stays undefeated in the District race
Geneseo bounces back to beat LaSalle-Peru
Rock Island scores a 30-point win over UT
Sterling stays undefeated with another big win
The Score
Sterling cruises to another win to improve to 4-0
The Score
Sterling avenges last years lost to Sycamore with opening week win
The Score
Moline wins third straight game
The Score
Wilton scores 46 unanswered points to win big
The Score
Pleasant Valley stays perfect with win over Muscatine
The Score
Fulton scores big road win at Bureau valley
The Score
Alleman posts big win over United Township.
The Score
Wilton rolls to a 35-point over Columbus Community
The Score
Sterling run past Alleman to stay undefeated
The Score
Tough home loss for Mediapolis against Anamosa
Sports
Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline
The Score
Pleasant Valley wins to stay undefeated in the District.
The Score
Sterling Newman runs past Morrison
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.