Sterling Newman improves to 7-0 after 48-16 win over Spring Valley Hall.
Sterling Newman stays undefeated on the season
-
Sterling stays undefeated with another big win
-
Pleasant Valley stays perfect with win over Muscatine
-
Mic’d up with Mike Papoccia & Chip Filler, Complete cover from Newman-Orion
-
Sterling Newman continues their success on the road
-
Sterling Newman runs past Morrison
-
-
Fulton scores big road win at Bureau valley
-
Sterling Newman runs past Princeton
-
Sterling avenges last years lost to Sycamore with opening week win
-
Sterling Newman looks to speed up the game
-
Sterling cruises to another win to improve to 4-0
-
-
Sterling run past Alleman to stay undefeated
-
Pleasant Valley wins to stay undefeated in the District.
-
Orion focused and ready for match up with Sterling Newman