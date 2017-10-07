Muscatine beats Iowa City high 21-16.
Muscatine wins second straight District game
-
North Scott scores 44-7 over Muscatine
-
Pleasant Valley scores big road win
-
Wilton scores 46 unanswered points to win big
-
Wapello picks up third win in District play
-
City of Muscatine hands over tapes from meetings regarding Mayor Broderson’s removal
-
-
City of Muscatine ordered to turn over tapes regarding the mayor’s removal
-
One sentenced, one pleads guilty to Muscatine gun offenses
-
Mediapolis scores 1-point home win.
-
Pleasant Valley softball takes state title
-
Bettendorf rolls in win over Muscatine
-
-
Final decision on the Muscatine mayor appeal is in Iowa Supreme Court’s hands
-
Bandits win 7th straight
-
Attempt to oust Muscatine mayor ringing up big bill for taxpayers