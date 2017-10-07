Fulton beats Riverdale 34-7.
Fulton-Riverdale play at Clinton’s Ashford Stadium
-
Riverdale opens season with win over Princeton
-
Complete coverage of Fulton’s last second win over Morrison
-
Bureau Valley beats Riverdale by 8
-
Kewanee wins on the road over Riverdale
-
Fulton holds on for 2-point win
-
-
Fulton scores big road win at Bureau valley
-
Riverdale comes back to beat Morrison
-
Rockridge runs past Riverdale to go 3-0
-
Orion rolls to 42-0 win over Riverdale
-
GMQC visits Bureau Valley for The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally
-
-
Tough home loss for Mediapolis against Anamosa
-
We need YOUR HIGH SCHOOL for the The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally on Good Morning Quad Cities
-
Riverdale Football ready to take next step