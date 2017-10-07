× Family and friends gather to remember Burlington man killed in officer-involved shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa– As dozens of family and friends gathered at Perkins Park, they shared many memories of Marquis Jones.

“He touched the lives of a lot of people,” says family friend, Bethany Lohr.

Close friends at the gathering thought of Jones as family.

“He was like a big brother to me. I just wish I could have been there for him,” says friend, Tristan Roberts.

Twenty-seven-year old Marquis Jones was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a Burlington police officer on October 1st.

The investigation on his death still continues.

But that’s not what the night of October 7th was about. It was about remembering and mourning the loss of Jones.

Family members and friends described Jones as kind and giving.

“He was always willing to do for others instead of himself,” says Roberts.

Jones was also known as ‘Bubba’ and a local rapper born and raised in Burlington, Iowa.

T-shirts and buttons captured his memory. His family raised money through selling the shirts to help pay for his funeral.

“He was a good person a helpful person and he helped us a lot,” remembers Jayda Williams, Jones’ stepdaughter.

While family members mourn the loss of a son and father, they hope his giving spirit is what’s remembered.