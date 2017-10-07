Davenport Central runs past Clinton 44-12 to go to 3-0 in the District.
Davenport Central stays undefeated in the District race
-
Bettendorf cruises to 6th straight win
-
North Scott races past Davenport Central
-
Rockridge runs past Riverdale to go 3-0
-
Bandits win 12th Midwest League Championship
-
Two Davenport schools placed on lockdown Tuesday
-
-
North Scott scores 44-7 over Muscatine
-
Wilton scores 46 unanswered points to win big
-
Two Davenport schools briefly placed on lockdown due to threatening calls
-
Area schools collecting school supplies for the First Day Project
-
Quad City schools challenging students to miss fewer than five days
-
-
Pleasant Valley wins to stay undefeated in the District.
-
Clinton holds serve at home against Davenport West
-
Davenport Central excited for new season