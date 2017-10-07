Central DeWitt beats rival Maquoketa for their first win of the season.
Central DeWitt beats rival Maquoketa
-
Northeast beats Central DeWitt for first time since 1982
-
Central best rival North
-
West Central scores road win over Mercer County
-
Assumption rolls to 1st district win
-
Wilton beats rival Durant
-
-
Complete coverage from Bettendorf’s win over PV
-
The Score Sunday – Bandits Baseball, Bettendorf FB, Rock Island Soccer, FCA- Wethersfeild VB
-
Russell homers, Cubs beat Cardinals 5-1 to clinch NL Central
-
Sabers set for new era in DeWitt
-
Battle of Davenport goes to Central
-
-
Orion shuts out rival Sherrard
-
Rocks race past Moline for WB6 victory
-
Complete coverage of Fulton’s last second win over Morrison