Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- A vigil is scheduled to be held on Saturday night to remember Marquis Jones, who was shot and killed by a Burlington Police Officer.

An autopsy report revealed Jones died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say he was shot during a traffic stop but have not said why he was pulled over.

The vigil is scheduled for Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. at South 6th and Maple Street in Burlington.