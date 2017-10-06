× Two Davenport schools briefly placed on lockdown due to threatening calls

DAVENPORT — Two Davenport schools were briefly on lockdown on Friday afternoon due to threats of violence.

According to an email that was sent to students’ parents and then forwarded to WQAD, calls came into the main offices of Williams and Sudlow Intermediate Schools from an individual that warned the schools should be placed on lock down and then “threatened violence.”

The police were notified and both schools were placed on lockdown with classes remaining as normal.

The email stated that the district administration did not consider it a credible threat but that there was police presence in both areas.

This comes just days after a series of threatening text messages targeted different schools around Iowa. Those threats were also found be non-credible.

The schools dismissed at the regular time and allowed students to go home in a normal manner.