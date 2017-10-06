× Pair from Davenport arrested for Waterloo burglary and car theft

WATERLOO, Iowa — Two Davenport residents have been arrested and charged with burglary in connection with a home break-in and car theft in Waterloo.

Arrested were Joshua I. Davis, 18 and Alicia O. Privett, 25, both of Davenport.

According to affidavits from the Waterloo Police Department, officers responded to a report of a home burglary on Tuesday, Oct. 3 where a complainant said her home was broken into and a large television and other items were stolen.

A few hours later, police responding to reports of reckless driver, found the stolen car left along Rhey Street. Police then observed Joshua Davis walk up to the car and attempted to get in and drive off, but was pursued by officers who captured him.

A search of the car revealed the items stolen from the earlier home burglary and Davis was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree theft.

Police then learned that Davis was assisted in the home break in by two underage kids, who were led to the home by Privett, who is their aunt.

Privett was charged with second-degree theft, third-degree burglary and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.