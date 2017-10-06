Muscatine musician wrote in the dorms at U of Northern Iowa

Who I am: Carter Williams

What my music is: Acoustic Rock

What sets my music apart from the rest: “ I wrote “Figure It out: Acoustic Unplugged” in the dorms at the University of Northern Iowa while taking on a full schedule as a political science major. The struggle of balancing school and working on music isn’t easy, and it’s certainly not the only struggle that has faced me being a college musician. There seemed to be no time to record during the school year and limited options when it came to places to record. In August, I finished the recording session which ended up taking place in a small shed in my back yard. The album is raw: simply a guitar, a microphone, and my voice comprise the album. There are no gimmicks. My music exists not to fool anyone. Everything I write I extend to my listeners with meaning.”



Carter Williams is on Spotify and Apple Music.

Click here to “like” Carter on Facebook

**If you would like to be a Weekly Featured Local Artist/Band on WQAD Studio 8, please complete the Featured Band Contact Form — click here. Also have a YouTube or SoundCloud link to a single song or a playlist of 2-5 songs that you can submit you would like to feature.