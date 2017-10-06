× More rainfall come… Sunday is still your weekend’s best

Not quite done with the rain yet. After we see some rain showers pass through later this afternoon into the evening the next batch arrives before sunrise on Saturday. All toll, rainfall amounts will range between a half to an an inch and a quarter. Overnight lows will only drop around the mid 60s.

A bit breezy on Saturday as the last of the raindrops slowly move east after lunchtime. Cloudy but dry for the rest of your Saturday with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday is still your weekend’s best with upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. In fact, expect a curtain call on Monday as I see little change in the forecast.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

