Missing man charged with sexual assault captured in Saipan

MOLINE, Illinois — A man who was reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” has been found across the world in Saipan and is facing sexual assault charges out of Rock Island County.

It was announced on October 6th, that 39-year-old Sean McDonnell was found in Saipan – a Commonwealth of the U.S. – by United States Marshals Service and was taken into custody. According to the Moline Police Department, McDonnell was charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of criminal sexual assault.

McDonnell had been missing since Monday, September 11th.

Police said McDonnell was awaiting extradition from Saipan.