Milledgeville cruises to a 26-0 win over AFC.
Milledgeville wins 6th game with shut out win
-
Orion rolls to 42-0 win over Riverdale
-
Bandits win 12th Midwest League Championship
-
Orion shuts out rival Sherrard
-
Milledgeville holds off Orangeville for win
-
Bettendorf cruises to 6th straight win
-
-
Rock Island Post 200 shuts out Macomb
-
Moline wins 4th straight over Rock island
-
Bureau Valley moves to 2-0 with win
-
Wilton scores 46 unanswered points to win big
-
Mediapolis scores 1-point home win.
-
-
West Liberty wins high scoring game
-
Fulton scores big road win at Bureau valley
-
Mediapolis rolls to big win