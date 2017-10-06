× Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock born in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa — Clinton County Recorder Scott Judd confirmed to WQAD News 8 on Friday, Oct. 6 that Stephen Paddock – the gunman who killed 58 and injured hundreds more at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Monday – was born in this eastern Iowa city.

Authorities say it is unclear how long Paddock or his family lived in Clinton.

According to the certificate, Paddock was born on April 9, to Patrick Benjamin Paddock and Dolores Irene Paddock at Jane Lamb Hospital. The Clinton Herald is reporting that both those names were aliases, and that Patrick was actually Benjamin Paddock, while Dolores was Irene Paddock.

In the days following the shooting, multiple media outlets reported that Benjamin Paddock was previously on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Benjamin Hoskins Paddock appeared on the agency’s infamous registry from June 10, 1969 through May 5, 1977 and was described in an FBI poster as being “diagnosed as psychopathic” and as an individual reported to have “suicidal tendencies” who “has carried firearms in commission of bank robberies.”