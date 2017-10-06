× Happy Joe’s offers discounted pizza in exchange for Hurricane Harvey donations

Click here for a printable list of items.

MOLINE, Illinois — In exchange for a donation item to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, you can get a coupon for Happy Joe’s pizza.

Happy Joe’s and Faith Lutheran Church are partnering up to collect items needed by Harvey victims. Through Sunday, October 8th, you can bring an item and get $4 off a large pizza or $3 off a medium pizza.

Items will be accepted at the Moline Happy Joe’s location at 2041 16th Street. Volunteers from Faith Lutheran Church will be bringing the items to Texas on Sunday after the morning service.

They are collecting cleaning supplies, personal care items, items to care for babies, tools, non-perishable food items, and things like bibles and devotionals for spiritual care. All items, except for bibles, must be new. Used tools will also be accepted, but they must be in good condition.

