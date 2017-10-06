× Halloween events around the Quad Cities

Bettendorf:

Halloween Parade, Saturday, October 28th at 7 p.m. Parade begins at Middle Road and 23rd Street. Click here for details.

Scarecrow Shenanigans at the Family Museum, Sunday, October 22nd from noon until 5 p.m. Come in costume and enjoy kid-friendly crafts and activities. Click here for details.

Davenport:

Halloween Parade, Saturday, October 28th at 2 p.m. Downtown Davenport. Click here for details.

Halloween pet portraits at Freddy’s Fritter’s, Saturday, October 7th from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Bring your pet in costume!! Click here for details.

Figge Underground Halloween Party on Friday, October 27th at 9 p.m. Click here for details.

“Saturday Storytime: Pumpkins, Ghosts & Creepy Crawlies” at the Davenport Library, Saturday, October 21st from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Click here for details.

Dance Me a Story at the Davenport Library. On Saturday, October 14th, Halloween stories are brought to life at 2 p.m.

Annual Noogiefest hosted by Gilda’s Club on Saturday, October 14th from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. The event will be held at Gilda’s Club (1234 East River Drive, Davenport). It’s a Halloween/Fall Festival party for kids and their families. Kids will enjoy themed rooms, games, crafts, prizes and more. Click here for details.

Muscatine:

Fall Festival held outside the Pearl City Station on Saturday, October 21st from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Enjoy activities like cookie decorating, coloring, a costume walk to the Millennium Plaza and more. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.

Rock Falls:

Rock Falls Uptown Trick or Treat on Friday, October 27th from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Local businesses and organizations offer games, activities, and fun for kids dressed in Halloween costumes. Kids can fill up their buckets with free candy and treats. Click here for details.

Rock Island:

Not-So-Scary Halloween Walk, Friday October 13th from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Quad City Botanical Center. Click here for details.

*Our list is under construction! If you know of an event that you don’t see here, please email “news@wqad.com” Attn: Web Team