Davenport shelter offering free pet adoptions
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For one day, there will be no cost to adopt a pet from King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.
On Monday, October 9, 2017, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No-Kill Animal Shelter is waiving their adoption fees. Pet-seekers are invited to come to the shelter on Friday and Saturday, October 6th and 7th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. to fill out an application.
Those who are approved can come in Monday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pick out their pet.
Please have the following ready when you come to apply:
- Photo ID
- Vet records for any current pets to show that they are up-to-date on shots and have been fixed
- Landlord’s information (including phone number), address, and a copy of your lease
If you’re approved and come back on Monday, bring a cat carrier or a dog collar and leash with you. Cardboard cat carriers will be available for $10 if needed.
There are more than 100 cats and several dogs looking for homes. These no-fee adoptions are available through a grant received from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
For more information, contact the shelter at 563-386-3117.
King’s Harvest is located at 2504 West Central Park Avenue in Davenport.