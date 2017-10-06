Davenport shelter offering free pet adoptions

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For one day, there will be no cost to adopt a pet from King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.

On Monday, October 9, 2017, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No-Kill Animal Shelter is waiving their adoption fees. Pet-seekers are invited to come to the shelter on Friday and Saturday, October 6th and 7th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. to fill out an application.

Those who are approved can come in Monday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pick out their pet.

Please have the following ready when you come to apply: