An Illinois man is behind the 58 crosses put up in Vegas to honor the 58 victims

LAS VEGAS, Nevada-- Memorials have sprung up around Vegas, as the city continues to mourn the 58 victims killed during Sunday night's massacre. One of the biggest has an Illinois connection.

58 crosses, built by Greg Zanis from Aurora, Illinois, now stand in Las Vegas to honor the 58 innocent people killed.

Here Zanis is installing them Thursday near the "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign.

He built and painted the crosses, packed them into his pickup truck, and drove 1,800 miles from Chicago to Vegas to put them up himself. Each cross bears the name and picture of one of the victims.

The memorial's been attracting a steady stream of visitors. Some coming from halfway around the world, like Gerry Kaye from Thailand who says, "It's absolutely amazing, and warranted. It's been on everybody's mind. We've been thinking about this ever since three or four days ago."

This isn't the first time Zanis has been moved to take action after a mass shooting. He's known as the "Cross Guy" and has delivered nearly 1,600 crosses throughout the country. He's driven to Columbine, Newtown, Dallas, and Orlando to deliver similar memorials after mass shootings in those communities.

Another large memorial contains piles of flowers in a median right across from the field where Sunday's country music festival took place.