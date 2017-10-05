× We Need YOUR Questions for Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst

There is a LOT going on in Washington, D.C. right now and we’re going to get an inside look from someone who is there, representing Iowa.

On Wednesday, October 11th, we are having “Breakfast With…” Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst.

We’re going to ask Senator Ernst about the ongoing health care battle in Congress, her thoughts on the DACA Program, and try to answer as many of your questions as possible.

If you have any questions/comments for Sen. Ernst, fill out the form below:

This “Breakfast With…” comes after visiting with Augustana College’s President, sitting down with the Vice President of Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities campus, visiting the newest residence hall at the University of Iowa, learning about the progress of a huge project for Scott Community College, and talking about the Illinois school funding battle with East Moline Schools Superintendent Mr. Kristin Humphries.

