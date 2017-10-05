TMZ reports that Las Vegas gunman had booked hotel room overlooking Lollapalooza

CHICAGO — The man who police say was behind the deadly mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival had reportedly booked two rooms overlooking Chicago’s Lollapalooza, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that Stephen Paddock had reservations at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago, which is located across the street from Grant Park where the music festival took place. Lollapalooza ran from August 3rd – August 6th. Paddock reportedly booked one room for August 1st and a second room for August 3rd; both rooms were set for an August 6th checkout date.

TMZ reported that they were told Paddock requested that both rooms face Grant Park.

According to the report, Paddock did not show up for the reservations.

A spokesperson from the Chicago Police Department released the following statement:

We are aware of recent media reports concerning Chicago and the Blackstone hotel. Statement below: pic.twitter.com/IuI3otUYgc — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 5, 2017

Our sister-station WGN said that they reached out to the Blackstone Hotel, but they did not have a comment.