Following the hacking of companies like Yahoo and Equifax, local leaders here in the Quad Cities have shown concern over the possibility of a security breach.

The Quad Cities Chamber held a cyber security meeting on Thursday to discuss changes coming to the Department of Defense to combat cyber attacks.

They also gave tips on ways to protect yourself from potential hackers.

They say keeping up to date on your computer's operating system and anti-virus software is crucial to staying safe online.