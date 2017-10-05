Putnam Museum program takes students out of the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Local fifth-graders faced some tough interrogation.

Students from Fillmore Elementary School in Davenport acted as immigrants entering Ellis Island. They were questioned and inspected by guards before being allowed to enter America.

The kids are part of the Immerse Program at the Putnam Museum.

The weeklong program takes kids out of the classroom and uses Museum resources to make their lessons more hands on.

"It almost ignites your passion as a teacher to come do something different and to connect with kids in the community in a totally different way," said Lori Kimmel, a 5th-grade teacher at Filmore.

The Immerse program is in its pilot year.

The Filmore group was its first classes scheduled for this year.