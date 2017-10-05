Protesters block interstate traffic, arrested for trespassing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say the 143 people arrested after a protest on a busy highway near downtown are accused of trespassing.

The protest happened Tuesday night on Interstate 64. Police late Wednesday released the names of those arrested, saying all of them will face the same municipal charge.

The list shows the vast majority of the protesters who were arrested are from the St. Louis area. Only six are from states other than Missouri or Illinois.

The protest was the latest of several since Sept. 15, when a judge found former police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a black drug suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith.