Nature’s Treatment hosts medical cannabis expo

ROCK ISLAND -- People in the Quad Cities had an opportunity to learn more about medical marijuana on Thursday at the medical cannabis expo, hosted by Nature's Treatment.

Expo-goers learned about dispensaries, the different types of products, and how to qualify for a medical cannabis card.

As of now, there are 40 conditions approved for medical marijuana treatment and you must be diagnosed by a doctor and pass a background check.

Illinois legalized cannabis-based products for medicinal purposes back in 2014.