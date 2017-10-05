× Much needed rainfall still on track to end the work week

Morning sun quickly gave way to cloudiness throughout the afternoon as temperatures climbed just over the 70 degree mark for daytime highs.

This mild but dry air mass which has steered any significant rainfall from moving across the area will begin to breakdown tonight. This will allow showers to slowly increase in coverage from west to east during this period. I expect more showers to pass through our area on Friday with the rainfall likely being heavy at times in spots late that night into early Saturday morning.

The challenge continues to be the rainfall potential. By looking at an ensemble of computer models, amounts are ranging between three-quarters to over two inches of rain.

Weekend’s best is still Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

