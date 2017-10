Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYLAND, Iowa -- An Iowa man was cited after driving through several people's backyards when he fell unconscious behind the wheel.

Tanner Pace was driving along Highway-78 in Wayland when he became unconscious. When he woke up, he had driven about 100 yards through backyards on East Railroad Street.

Pace hit a shed, fire pit, and a garage.

Police say he passed a sobriety test but that they did find marijuana residue in the car.