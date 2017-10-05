Ghastly gourds growing in popularity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL VALLEY-- It's October and I could sum up the month in two words. Pumpkin everything.

And as Illinois is a mass producer of pumpkins, there's plenty to go around.

Even local pumpkin sellers like Corn Crib owner Derek Engstrom have already sold hundreds of soon to be Jack-o-Lanterns.

But if you want to get a little more creative without having to put a lot of effort check out the specialty pumpkins.

“There are Cinderella's, there’s the longer looking squash, the white ones, we’ve got a lot of mini ones”, says Engstrom.

Choose from a variety of gourds like ones called the 'Cinderella pumpkin' which are good for stacking or the 'peanut pumpkin' which looks like it has peanuts growing on it.

"It’s a conversation piece because they’re so different and crazy looking," says Engstrom.

They are a bit more pricey than the average pumpkin because they tend to be a little bigger. It can range from 8-15 dollars depending on size.

Some look kind of unusual but perfect for that creepy spookiness factor to give your home a Halloween vibe.

And it's a growing trend over the past few years with more people buying these weird-looking gourds.

“A lot of this has changed over the years , where your specialties would be a smaller gourd you something smaller…to where now there more of the giant size," says Engstrom.