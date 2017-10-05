Dubuque woman accused of stealing from employer gets 18 months

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque woman accused of stealing from her employer has been imprisoned.

Court records say Jennifer Shively was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to 18 months. In March she’d pleaded guilty to mail fraud. She’s also been ordered to pay restitution of nearly $80,000.

The records say Shively wrote unauthorized checks on the accounts of her employer, who is identified only as “M.L.” Shively also opened a credit card account in the name of her employer and used it for personal purchases.

The documents say the crimes occurred from January 2008 to March 2014, while Shively worked as the man’s bookkeeper.