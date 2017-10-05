Drought conditions expand across Eastern Iowa

A drought has been seen across the Quad City region for about three months and without appreciable rains, it’s getting worse.

Cedar and Jones County in Eastern Iowa have been added to the “moderate” drought category with moderate to severe drought occurring west of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa in Henry County. The worst drought conditions in the Upper Midwest are happening between Des Moines and Ottumwa, Iowa where there are extreme drought conditions.

Iowa statistics this week:

No drought conditions: 43%

Abnormally dry conditions: 57%

Severe drought conditions: 35%

Extreme drought conditions: 9%

Exceptional drought conditions: 0%

Illinois statistics this week:

No drought conditions: 6%

Abnormally dry conditions: 94%

Severe drought conditions: 13%

Extreme drought conditions: 0%

Exceptional drought conditions: 0%

See state-by-state drought statistics here

Rainfall forecasts are pretty good across the Midwest within the next week. Amounts through Saturday could total or exceed two inches, especially across the extreme drought-stricken areas of Southern Iowa.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen