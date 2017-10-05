Davenport’s former Buchanan School set to become senior living facility

DAVENPORT — The former Buchanan School is set to become a senior living facility.

The plan is to turn the building into 18 independent living apartments. According to a post on the City of Davenport Government‘s Facebook page, the project is getting $3.55 million in state assistance. At their next meeting, City Council will vote to accept the money.

The building has previously served as the Naval Training Center and more recently was a storage unit for an antique auto parts business.

Work is expected to start during the fall of 2017 and be completed in the summer of 2018.

Click here to see a breakdown of the grant money and where the balance of the project’s funding is coming from.