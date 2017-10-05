CHEF SCOTT: Braised Belgian Pheasant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Hunting season is upon us with pheasant hunters heading out into the fields of Iowa and Illinois in late October.

It has Chef Brad Scott thinking.

"You know it's fall time, it's hunting season, and I have this great pheasant recipe," says Chef Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program at Scott Community College.

"And it's kinda Belgium, so let's get started."

1. Cut two large potatoes into small pieces

2. Pour 2 Tbsp of oil into a pot, allowing it to get hot

3. Add mixture of carrots, onions, and celery

4. Add potatoes

5. Cut apart pheasant into pieces

6. Salt and pepper to taste

7. Place pheasant into the pot with the vegetables, Stir

8. Add 1 1/2 cup of dried cherries

9. Add 1 1/2 cup of raisins

10. Add 1 Tbsp nutmeg

11. Add 1 Tbsp paprika

12. Add 1/2 cup sugar

13. Stir together

14. Add 1 bottle sweet potato beer (or any dark beer)

15. Add 1 1/2 cup beef stock

16. Add 1/4 cup apple cider

17. Add 1 diced Granny Smith apple

18. Stir together

19. Cover under medium heat for three hours

You can serve in a bowl with broth from the pot.

"I figure one pheasant per person," says Chef Scott.

"To make my Belgian friends even more happy, I like to serve Belgian cabbage with it."

"Enjoy!"