Augustana College Partnering With Deere To Expand Science Facilities, Add Programs

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Augustana College is growing.

In fall 2017, the small liberal arts school welcomed its largest class ever to its Rock Island campus. On Thursday, October 5th, we had “Breakfast With…” President Steven Bahls on Good Morning Quad Cities. He says this class is unique, because of its size as well as something else:

Our "Breakfast With..." President Bahls took place on campus in Augustana's Center for Student Life. The dining hall - which serves more than two million meals a year - is different from what you may remember in college. Here's why:

Meanwhile, Augustana College is getting ready to expand its Hanson Hall of Science this summer.

"Liberal arts and sciences are complimentary of each other," said President Bahls. "Science alone serves a purpose, but let us have science serve a purpose that advances society – that’s a liberal arts piece."

Augie is supporting this growing field by partnering with John Deere on a new program:

Over the last 10 years or so, President Bahls said Augustana has invested nearly $90 million in its campus, but it's also investing in the greater Quad Cities area.

"Our students are out in the community in Scott County working on lead paint abatement," he explained. "Our faculty members are on virtually every non-profit board in the community, so I’m very proud of that. I’ve had the opportunity to work with the [Quad Cities] Chamber on the Q2030 Plan, which envisions a bright future for our community, particularly in attracting and retaining young talent in the community."

As Augustana engages more in the community, President Bahls invites the community to visit Augustana. You can hear about all the things that are open to the public in our Facebook Live on the WQAD Facebook Page here: