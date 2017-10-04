× Why you should wait until closer to the holidays to donate blood

In disaster situations donating blood is often the first thought for people wanting to help, but Las Vegas actually isn’t in need of blood right now.

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has been in touch with local Las Vegas blood suppliers through “Blood Centers of America” and says blood suppliers in the Las Vegas area have enough blood on hand to support trauma centers and hospitals.

So far, the MVRBC hasn’t been asked to donate blood, and the reason is that people in Las Vegas have kept their blood supply replenished year round.

Since the Las Vegas shooting, the MVRBC has seen an increase in donors, but spokesman Kirby Winn said that this is a reminder for people to continue to donate year-round. Since you can only donate every 56 days, the center is stressing the need for blood closer to the holidays.