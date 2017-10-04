TaxSlayer Center steps up security measures following Las Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- Following the Las Vegas mass shooting, the TaxSlayer Center in Moline is stepping up security for upcoming shows.

Crews have been working behind the scenes to make sure everyone stays safe.

Beginning tomorrow for the Chris Stapleton concert, event-goers can expect dozens of extra officers in and out of the venue, metal wands, an enforcement on bag size restrictions, and bomb-sweeping dogs.

Security management says the crew will also be briefed prior to the show to ensure the latest safety measures are top of mind.