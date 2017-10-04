Spree killer Nicholas Sheley pleads guilty to killing couple in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — A man who killed six people in Illinois was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing an Arkansas couple at a Missouri hotel.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Nicholas Sheley was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to killing Jill and Tom Estes of Sherwood, Arkansas. Police say the couple was attacked outside a hotel in Festus after leaving a graduation party in 2008. Investigators say they were random victims.

After a nationwide manhunt, Sheley was arrested in July 2008 in Granite City, Illinois.

He was already serving six life sentences in Illinois for killing six people in that state.

Prosecutors say the string of drug- and alcohol-induced killings began June 26, 2008, in Sheley's hometown of Sterling, Illinois.