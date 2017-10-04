Soaking rains still on track to develop later this week

Skies improved from the light rain/sprinkle event we had this morning. We’ll stay dry around here until later tomorrow when a series of disturbances begin bringing some soaking rains to many parts of the area that is starving for rainfall.

Boundary to our south will regress north and stall around the I-80 corridor for the next several days. During this time, gulf moisture will drive north and combined with disturbances riding along the boundary you have the makings of some widespread rainfall. The coverage come Thursday looks isolated as an easterly breeze will keep the air fairly dry during the day. I believe the better rain coverage comes in Thursday night. After a slight break sometime later Friday morning, the second wave comes through later that day into the night before ending Saturday morning. This will be the wave that will produce the bulk of the rainfall.

Computer models are averaging between a minimum of an inch and a half to as high as four inches during this period. A pretty wide range but nonetheless some needed rain for many.

We’ll dry out on Saturday followed by the weekend’s best come Sunday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

